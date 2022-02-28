Henderson sends reminder about cemetery decorations ahead of mowing season

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department staff say they will begin cleaning up city-owned cemeteries – Fairmont and Fernwood – the week of March 11 in preparation for spring and the mowing season.

Staff will be removing items on the ground and any decorations that have been windblown.

All items collected will be temporarily stored at each cemetery’s workshop so citizens can retrieve any decorations they are interested in preserving.

Officials say ordinances restrict leaving grave ornaments or decorations on the ground at both City-owned cemeteries.

Questions can be directed to the cemetery office, 270-831-1274.

