Henderson City Manager names acting police chief

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson officials tell us Deputy Police Chief Sean McKinney will become acting police chief Monday.

He’ll be replacing Chief Heath Cox, who is retiring.

City leaders say McKinney has served as Deputy Police Chief since July of 2019.

He worked with the Kentucky State Police for over 17 years.

McKinney rose to the rank of captain with the KSP and was commander over the Drug Enforcement Special Investigations unit that serves 63 counties in Western Kentucky.

Henderson City Manager Buzzy Newman says the administration is working on the process and timeline for hiring a permanent replacement for Cox.

