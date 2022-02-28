Gov. Beshear: Covid cases declining at significant rate

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided a coronavirus update Monday afternoon.

Gov. Beshear says Covid is continuing to decline at a significant rate.

According to Beshear, on Saturday 1,602 new positive Covid cases and 42 new Covid-related deaths were reported. On Sunday, 481 new positive Covid cases and 22 new Covid-related deaths were reported. On Monday, 671 new positive Covid cases 34 new Covid-related deaths were reported.

New Covid cases by week in KY. (Gov. Beshear)

The governor says there was good news Monday involving the positivity rate. Beshear says the rate has declined to 8.56%.

Hospitalizations due to Covid cases have also continued to fall.

Gov. Beshear says Kentucky is officially under 1,000 people being hospitalized with Covid, 203 are in the ICU and 112 people are on ventilators.

The governor says there are currently 388 National Guard members helping in Kentucky hospitals due to the pandemic, but he is hopeful that their assistance will no longer be needed by March 15.

The total number of Kentuckians vaccinated against the virus is now at 2,882,345 people.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 30,083 cases, 360 deaths, 59.12% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 9,965 cases, 106 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 14,691 cases, 240 deaths

Ohio Co. - 7,463 cases, 96 deaths, 44.07% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 13,486 cases, 149 deaths, 57.79% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 3,894 cases, 49 deaths, 51.16% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 2,566 cases, 48 deaths, 54.36% vaccinated

Union Co. - 4,217 cases, 53 deaths, 46.74% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 2,365 cases, 24 deaths, 66.02% vaccinated

Beshear says effective Tuesday, March 1 the state government will be transitioning from requiring employees to wear masks to making masks optional. However, some facilities will still require masks to be worn.

“I ask everyone to be thoughtful about your and your family’s personal safety. If you have pre-existing conditions, consider continuing to mask up. If you interact with the public a lot, consider continuing to mask up,” said Gov. Beshear. “To everybody, let’s be respectful and even encouraging of people’s decision that they want to continue to mask.”

Dr. Steven Stack with Kentucky Department of Public Health says Kentucky is transitioning to new Covid guidances due to the recent decline in cases.

Dr. Stack says vaccinations will play a big role in the new guidelines.

He says baseline guidance for living safely with Covid includes:

Get vaccinated

Keep up to date with vaccine boosters

Isolate when sick or after testing positive for COVID-19

Consider targeted mask use following exposures and for high-risk persons

Follow applicable state and local guidance.

Dr. Stack says the CDC will be using a new community transmission model to determine the community’s level of risk for Covid. He provided the following chart:

CDC's Covid Community levels and indicators (Gov. Beshear)

The model uses the number of new COVID-19 cases at a county level, percent of hospital capacity devoted to COVID-19 patients and the number of new patients with COVID admitted to the hospital in the past week.

Dr. Stack says this data is produced, mapped and will be updated weekly at the county level on the CDC website.

Dr. Stack also provided another chart of Kentucky’s new guidances.

He says these will based on the CDC’s transmission model and whether or not Kentucky is considered high risk for new cases:

Ky. Covid guidances (Gov. Beshear)

According to Dr. Stack, schools will be using a different guidance since they are a unique situation.

He says the CDC has changed their guidance and over the next couple of weeks schools will match the bus masking policy to the same policy the school holds.

This means masks will only be required on the bus if they are also required at the school.

Covid-19 Community Level and K-12 Schools (Gov. Beshear)

“Fortunately, our COVID-19 numbers still heading in a good direction,” said Dr. Stack. “As we look to the third year of the pandemic, we have arrived at a very different place than where we started. Now, effective vaccines, boosters, treatments and tests are widely available. These tools lessen the individual and societal severity of COVID-19.”

