Fire damages Newburgh Health Care

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to Newburgh Health Care off Pollack Ave.

Dispatchers confirm it was a working fire. Calls came in shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

Ohio Township Fire officials say the fire was in the attic. It was put out quickly, but the ceiling had to come down to get the fire out of the insulation.

That cause some damage to the kitchen, which will cause it to be shut down for a long time.

Nobody was hurt.

A reported structure fire at Newburgh Health Care on Pollack Ave. Nothing visible. Firefighters walking in front door. No evacuations, at least in the front of the building. @14News pic.twitter.com/2HovvTfxGt — Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) February 28, 2022

