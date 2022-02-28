Birthday Club
EVSC High School Honors Band practice for first big show since pandemic

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fine arts students with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation are getting ready for their high school honors concert on Tuesday, and organizers say it’s the first big show since the pandemic.

Organizers say it’s going to be their first time performing at Victory Theatre in downtown Evansville

Fine arts director Dwight Emmert says the stage will be set with 170 students.

“This is the first real big concert we’ve had in several years, and we were hoping coming out of COVID to have a big combined concert,” Emmert said.

Symphony, orchestra and choir will all be performing together

“We’re here at the Victory to culminate and celebrate having 170 kids all together again,” Emmert said.

Each group will perform separately and there will be three finale numbers performed all together, conducted by EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith.

“Having a superintendent that’s so musical that’s able to do this, and he’s been coming the whole last month, actually the beginning of January, so the kids every week say what a special treat it is,” Emmert said.

Directors say seeing all of the kids in one place as the performance comes together has been really special.

“Walking on stage today and looking out, even though the audience was empty today, just seeing their face was great,” said Emmert. “Just the energy they brought, today was even emotional just performing.”

The show is scheduled for Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.

The show is free and open to the public.

