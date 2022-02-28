Birthday Club
Evansville bar joins many in stopping the sale of Russian vodka

By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many bars across the U.S. are stopping the sale of Russian vodka.

One of them is the Quarry Bar at the Doubletree in downtown Evansville.

They say it’s out of solidarity with the nation of Ukraine and hopes for international peace.

They say they have also temporarily renamed some vodka drinks and removed Russian-made vodka.

General Manager Jared Smith says he hopes the conflict will end peacefully.

”We just came off of a horrible two years with COVID, and now the world is going to have to go through something like this. We just want everything to get back to normal, for everyone to move forward, and to see peace over there,” said Smith.

A report from CNN says these moves are largely symbolic, as very few brands imported to the United States still produce the liquor in Russia.

Many of the top-selling vodka brands that trace their origins to Russia are now distilled in multiple countries, including the United States.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

