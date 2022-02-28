Donohoo and Oxley’s double-doubles power Tecumseh to state title win

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a banner day for the Tecumseh girls basketball team, as the Lady Braves claimed the program’s first-ever state championship.

Tecumseh won the IHSAA Class 1A state game with a 60-53 win over Lafayette Central Catholic. The Braves repeatedly scored inside the paint all game long.

Sophomore Jenna Donohoo and senior Kaybree Oxley each had double-doubles. Donohoo had 29 points and 13 rebounds, while Oxley scored 19 points with 11 boards. The duo also teamed up for six blocks, as the Tecumseh team beat the Knights to win a state title.

Lady Braves’ head coach Adam Lubbehusen was a player on the 1999 Tecumseh boys basketball squad that defeated Lafayette Central Catholic in the Class 1A state championship. So Lubbehusen has now won state title as a player and a head coach.

“We pounded the ball in the post, you know,” Lubbehusen said. “Karsyn Flowers hit a big three, but my two bigs worked extremely well. We got some great offensive rebounds on the free throw putbacks. It was just amazing.”

“A lot of teams like to pressure us like that, so we knew that coming in, that we would be able to break the press and then be one-on-one, and we knew that we would be successful like that,” Donohoo said. “Honestly, I was just coming out to play ball as hard as I could.”

After the Braves’ win on Saturday morning, Ashtyn Green was announced as the winner of the IHSAA Roy Mental Attitude Award. Tecumseh receives a $1,000 scholarship in Green’s name.

