Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Customers attend city council meeting to protest higher bills from CenterPoint

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins and Brady Williams
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of people attended Monday night’s city council meeting in Evansville to protest higher bills from CenterPoint Energy.

Those in attendance said they want their rates along with everyone else’s rates with CenterPoint to go down.

They have been pushing against the company and trying to get local leaders involved as well.

During the meeting, people demanded that the city council work to pressure CenterPoint into reducing their prices.

“My main focus is going to be for the city council to put pressure on the mayor,” said Heather Lobeck, the leader of the Facebook Group “Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy”. “He hasn’t said anything.”

Members of the council voiced their sympathy, even admitting that their own rates have gotten to be expensive.

At the meeting, mayor Winnecke did address the crowd.

“I share your frustration,” he said. “I have expressed those concerns directly to the CenterPoint leadership.”

Still, after his comments, the crowd asked for the council to put more pressure on the company.

Members of the council also acknowledged that CenterPoint has offered to meet with their customers to explain the reasons for their rate increases.

Some of the customers in attendance disputed that, saying they couldn’t get the company to speak with them.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Austin Layson.
Police: Man arrested after sexually assaulting victim during ride home
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Fire at Newburgh Health Care
Fire damages Newburgh Health Care
Car hits building in Evansville
Car hits gas station building in Evansville
With all the frustration in the area, CenterPoint took a chance to explain their side of why...
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills

Latest News

Customers attend city council meeting to protest higher bills from CenterPoint
Customers attend city council meeting to protest higher bills from CenterPoint
Evansville City Council approves grant request for mental health services
Evansville City Council approves grant request for mental health services
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134