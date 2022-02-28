Customers attend city council meeting to protest higher bills from CenterPoint

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of people attended Monday night’s city council meeting in Evansville to protest higher bills from CenterPoint Energy.

Those in attendance said they want their rates along with everyone else’s rates with CenterPoint to go down.

They have been pushing against the company and trying to get local leaders involved as well.

During the meeting, people demanded that the city council work to pressure CenterPoint into reducing their prices.

“My main focus is going to be for the city council to put pressure on the mayor,” said Heather Lobeck, the leader of the Facebook Group “Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy”. “He hasn’t said anything.”

Members of the council voiced their sympathy, even admitting that their own rates have gotten to be expensive.

At the meeting, mayor Winnecke did address the crowd.

“I share your frustration,” he said. “I have expressed those concerns directly to the CenterPoint leadership.”

Still, after his comments, the crowd asked for the council to put more pressure on the company.

Members of the council also acknowledged that CenterPoint has offered to meet with their customers to explain the reasons for their rate increases.

Some of the customers in attendance disputed that, saying they couldn’t get the company to speak with them.

