Crews put out early morning mobile home fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews put out a mobile home fire early Monday morning.

Officials say they were called to the 1200 block of East Riverside Drive after a neighbor called saying they saw smoke in the area.

Firefighters got to the scene just after 3 a.m.

We’re told that crews put the fire out in about 15 minutes.

The fire happened at Wells Manufactured Homes dealership.

Officials say there were signs of homeless activity in the trailer, but it was not occupied at the time of the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

Authorities say no one was hurt.

