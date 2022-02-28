Birthday Club
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Car hits gas station building in Evansville

By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to an Evansville gas station after they say a car ran into a building.

It happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. Monday at the Marathon at 2400 Washington Ave.

It appears an elderly driver jumped the parking stopper and hit the building.

There doesn’t appear to be significant damage, but some bricks were knocked in.

It doesn’t look like anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Fire at Newburgh Health Care
Customers attend city council meeting to protest higher bills from CenterPoint
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Evansville City Council approves grant request for mental health services
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
