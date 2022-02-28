Car hits gas station building in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to an Evansville gas station after they say a car ran into a building.

It happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. Monday at the Marathon at 2400 Washington Ave.

It appears an elderly driver jumped the parking stopper and hit the building.

There doesn’t appear to be significant damage, but some bricks were knocked in.

It doesn’t look like anyone was hurt.

