Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Brooks & Dunn playing Ford Center in Evansville

Brooks & Dunn will return to arenas for the first time in over a decade.
Brooks & Dunn will return to arenas for the first time in over a decade.(WSAZ)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brooks & Dunn are returning to arenas.

Monday they announced their REBOOT 2022 TOUR, and it kicks off in downtown Evansville.

The tour will include some cities and venues for the first time in over a decade, and some in over 20 years.

The tour stop in Evansville will take place at the Ford Center on Thursday, May 5, 2022 and will also feature special guests Jon Pardi and Tyler Booth.

Tickets for the Evansville show will go on sale to the general public beginning at 10AM on Friday, March 4 at Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Austin Layson.
Police: Man arrested after sexually assaulting victim during ride home
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Madisonville Police report 3 sex abuse arrests
Fire at Newburgh Health Care
Fire damages Newburgh Health Care
Car hits building in Evansville
Car hits gas station building in Evansville
With all the frustration in the area, CenterPoint took a chance to explain their side of why...
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills

Latest News

Customers attend city council meeting to protest higher bills from CenterPoint
Customers attend city council meeting to protest higher bills from CenterPoint
Evansville City Council approves grant request for mental health services
Evansville City Council approves grant request for mental health services
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
CenterPoint responds to recent increase in gas bills
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134
Ind. lawmakers deny advancement of House Bill 1134