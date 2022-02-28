Brooks & Dunn playing Ford Center in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brooks & Dunn are returning to arenas.

Monday they announced their REBOOT 2022 TOUR, and it kicks off in downtown Evansville.

The tour will include some cities and venues for the first time in over a decade, and some in over 20 years.

The tour stop in Evansville will take place at the Ford Center on Thursday, May 5, 2022 and will also feature special guests Jon Pardi and Tyler Booth.

Tickets for the Evansville show will go on sale to the general public beginning at 10AM on Friday, March 4 at Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com.

