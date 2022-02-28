Apollo Dance Team wins at state

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Apollo High School Eaglettes Dance Team finished their season strong with a series of state and national championships.

School officials say the squad competed at the Jamfest Dance Super Nationals at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville on Feb. 11-13, taking the floor against teams representing 15 states.

They say their many hours of hard work, practice and dedication were rewarded with two national championships – in the categories of Varsity Pom and Hip Hop.

Officials say the Eaglettes competed at the Kentucky Dance Coaches Organization competition at Butler Traditional High School in Louisville this past weekend, taking the state championship in the pom category and finishing second in hip hop.

The squad is coached by Melissa Jarboe and Christine Tucker.

Team members are seniors Haley Fitzgerald, Larkin Jarboe, Cloe Tucker; juniors Grace Ash, Yuridia Alvarez, Chloe Kirk; sophomores Katelyn Crawford, Katora Johnson, Alex Swift; and freshmen Lexie Crabtree, Alexia Latham and Katie Ripley.

