20-year-old killed in explosion while housesitting

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the house explosion. (WCCO, MACH FAMILY, CNN)
By WCCO Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) - Authorities in Minnesota are investigating a home explosion that killed a woman who was there housesitting.

Smoke rose from a gaping hole in the ground in rural Lexington Township, Minnesota, all that was left of a home that exploded late Friday night.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says crews arrived around 11:30 p.m. to a collapsed home on fire. They say the homeowners were gone, but a woman had been housesitting and caring for the dogs. Her body was found in the basement.

Friends identified the victim of a Minnesota home explosion as 20-year-old Kailey Mach, a Minneapolis college student who hoped to study elementary education.(Source: Mach Family, WCCO via CNN)

Friends identified the victim as 20-year-old Kailey Mach, a student at Augsburg University in Minneapolis, where she hoped to study elementary education.

“She always talked about how she was going to change the world by teaching the next generation,” her friend, Shelby Rae, wrote. “She didn’t care if she was having a bad day. If you told her you were upset, she wouldn’t rest until she got you to smile.”

She says Mach was proud of her Czech heritage, loved to dance and was the type of friend who always wanted to bring people together.

The sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Fire Marshall’s Office are working together to determine the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

