Union County wins 7th straight wrestling state title, 14th in school history

By Tamar Sher
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:48 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Union County wrestling program won its seventh straight KHSAA state title in program history.

This state title is the 14th overall for the wrestling team, breaking the state records for longest consecutive win streak, as well as most program records.

Four different Braves placed first in their individual weight classes, including the Raney brothers, Jayden (106 pounds) and Jordyn (113 pounds). Trayce Eckman also finished in first place in the 126-pound weight class, while Stephen Little did the same at 190 pounds.

The entire team will be celebrated upon their return to Morganfield on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

