Owensboro girls paint mural in middle school bathroom

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - When the girls’ bathroom of a Daviess County middle school was vandalized, the faculty came up with a way to turn the situation into an opportunity for a group of local girls to bond.

A teacher at Burns Middle School says the bathrooms haven’t been updated since the 1970s, and some recent vandalism gave them a chance to give a girls’ bathroom a bit of a facelift.

There’s a painting of a skull on the side of a women’s clothing boutique in Owensboro. This was painted by a math teacher at the school.

When the school’s girls’ bathroom had to be repainted, the school’s faculty had an idea to put this teacher’s talents to use and bring the students together.

“The idea came that we can create a sense of ownership in the restroom by taking a group of really great girls and giving them an opportunity to work together and paint a mural in the restroom,” Anne-Courtney Feenick, a math teacher at Burns Middle School said.

Feenick stenciled a design on the bathroom walls, creating what’s essentially a massive paint-by-numbers, and gathered her volunteers.

Interested seventh-grade girls had to get a signed parent permission slip, write a paragraph explaining why they wanted to participate and get two teacher recommendations. 20 girls handed everything in, and then 11 were picked for the project.

The teacher who made this happen says she’s happy to see the girls in action.

“This is one of my favorite things about teaching. Math is great, but getting to see them outside of that and see their character is even cooler,” Feenick said. “To be giving up their whole weekend to do something like this says a lot about someone. And I think this is going to create a memory that they’ll have for years.”

That legacy is already on the minds of the girls working to get the mural in place.

“It feels great because my cousins are going to see it, and it’s going to be like, ‘Well, I did that,’” seventh-grader Camryn Young said.

“It’s exciting because my sisters are going to come here and they’re going to see it and a lot of people are going to see it, so it’s really exciting,” seventh-grader Tatum Ferguson said.

Of course, the situation is not without its eccentricities.

“Very weird, because we’re hanging out in the bathroom,” seventh-grader La’Nayia Rogers said.

Aside from beautifying a traditionally unartistic space, teachers at Burns Middle School hope this sparks new friendships among the girls.

“I am hoping that this will create some bonds between some really good girls that maybe haven’t found their place at Burns yet,” Feenick said.

The plan is for eight hours of work over Saturday and Sunday to get it ready to go on Monday.

Feenick says she hopes the experience also teaches the girls about being a well-rounded person, since she’s a math teacher who still gets to flex her creative muscles.

