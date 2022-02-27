OPD responds to another house struck by gunfire on Delray St.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to the 700 block of Delray Street on a report of a firearm discharge.

They say it happened around 7:35 p.m. Saturday evening.

According to a press release, an occupied house was hit multiple times by gunfire.

Officials say luckily no one was injured.

This comes after another house on the same block was hit by gunfire almost two weeks ago.

Detectives responded to investigate and is asking anyone with additional information to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

