Mostly sunny and warmer week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today was a beautiful end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50°, which is about 10° warmer than Saturday.

Tonight will be clear, calm and cold. Temperatures will quickly drop back through the 40s as we approach sunset, then we will fall through the 30s overnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s by Monday morning. Areas of frost may also develop late tonight and early Monday morning, so you may have to defrost your car before heading off to school or work.

Once the sun rises, our temperatures will quickly climb out of the 20s and through the 30s. We will probably break into the 40s sometime between 9 and 10 AM, then into the lower 50s by lunchtime before topping out in the mid 50s Monday afternoon. We may see a few scattered clouds Monday afternoon and evening, but plenty of sunshine will still break through.

There will be a gentle breeze from the south-southwest on Monday, but that wind will increase Tuesday and Wednesday, pushing warmer air up into the Tri-State. That warm breeze paired with sunny skies will send our high temperatures in the low 60s Tuesday and mid 60s Wednesday.

We will have a brief change in our wind direction Thursday, which will drop our highs back into the low 60s Thursday and Friday, but another surge of warm air from the south will send our temperatures soaring into the upper 60s to near 70° Saturday!

Thursday will still be mostly sunny, but clouds roll in on Friday, and rain returns to the forecast Saturday as a cold front approaches our region from the west. It looks like our best chance of rain will be overnight Saturday night. Once that cold front passes through our region next Sunday, our temperatures will drop about 10°, but that will still leave us with highs around 60°.

