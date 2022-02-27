Birthday Club
LMPD searching for father accused of taking 2-year-old son after boy’s mother was shot, killed in Newburg double shooting

The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named Caeson Gordon in a maroon/red Ford F-150 with front-end damage.(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman and Tori Gessner
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is searching for the suspect of a double shooting in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, who fled with a two-year-old boy.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday, when officers were called to a shooting in the 4100 block of Quiet Way, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When police arrived, they found a woman in her 30′s dead and her 10-year-old son shot. They were both found in a car together. The boy was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, Mitchell said.

The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a 2-year-old boy police said is his son in a maroon/red Ford F-150 with front-end damage, Mitchell said.

The boy, whose name is Caeson, was later found by police, but Gordon is reportedly still on the run.

An Amber Alert was issued on Sunday night around 8 p.m.

Gordon has a significant violent history and is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

The child who was missing is the son of both Gordon and the woman who was killed at the scene.

Officials are urging the community to call 911 immediately if anyone sees Gordon.

Anyone with information should call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

