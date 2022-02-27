Indiana Olympic skiers honored at Perfect North Slopes

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Two Dearborn County natives and Olympic skiers were honored at Perfect North Slopes Sunday afternoon.

Nick Goepper, 27, and Justin Schoenefeld, 23, attended an autograph signing and meet and greet at 3 p.m., according to Dearborn County officials.

Both Goepper and Schoenefeld got their starts at Perfect North Slopes, the popular ski resort located in northern Lawrenceburg, Ind.

Goepper, who started skiing at just 5 years old, is a three-time Olympian.

He took home silver in the Freeski slope event in Beijing. He also won the bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018 in the same event.

Schoenefeld went to the Olympics for the first time this year and won the gold in the mixed team aerials event.

