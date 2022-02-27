Evansville NAACP hosts ‘History in the Making’ talent show

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Black History Month is coming to a close soon, but that hasn’t stopped organizations from starting up new events.

The NAACP Evansville Branch held its first ever adult talent show at the Old National Events Plaza on Saturday night.

The show, called “History in the Making,” was organized to raise money for scholarships, career fairs, youth rallies and more. On top of that, the top act took home a $1,000 dollar prize, and the crowd favorite also received $500.

“So we want to raise funds so that we can not only have this show tonight, but we plan to in September have a youth talent show, and we want to do a youth rally and a college and career fair,” Evansville NAACP Education Chair Arveneda McDonald said. “So one will beget the other.”

McDonald says they wanted to remind people the NAACP is still very active in Evansville, and although COVID has cancelled a lot of their plans the past two years, they hope Saturday’s talent show can become an annual tradition.

