Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Evansville NAACP hosts ‘History in the Making’ talent show

Evansville NAACP hosts ‘History in the Making’ talent show
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Black History Month is coming to a close soon, but that hasn’t stopped organizations from starting up new events.

The NAACP Evansville Branch held its first ever adult talent show at the Old National Events Plaza on Saturday night.

The show, called “History in the Making,” was organized to raise money for scholarships, career fairs, youth rallies and more. On top of that, the top act took home a $1,000 dollar prize, and the crowd favorite also received $500.

“So we want to raise funds so that we can not only have this show tonight, but we plan to in September have a youth talent show, and we want to do a youth rally and a college and career fair,” Evansville NAACP Education Chair Arveneda McDonald said. “So one will beget the other.”

McDonald says they wanted to remind people the NAACP is still very active in Evansville, and although COVID has cancelled a lot of their plans the past two years, they hope Saturday’s talent show can become an annual tradition.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Miller
One person arrested after burglary at Dollar Tree
Marco Sanchez, an inmate at the Graves County Jail, was recognized by officials for his...
Inmate honored for saving lives when tornado hit Ky. candle factory
Memorial cheerleader officially diagnosed with rare disease
Memorial cheerleader officially diagnosed with rare disease
Left: Madison Duncan. Right: Jacorion Murray.
Police: 2 people arrested after officers find 180 suspected fentanyl-laced pills
Virgil Stewart
DCSO: Man arrested after pursuit on Hwy 431

Latest News

DCSO: Man arrested after pursuit on Hwy 431
DCSO: Man arrested after pursuit on Hwy 431
OPD responds to another house struck by gunfire on Delray St.
OPD responds to another house struck by gunfire on Delray St.
One person arrested after burglary at Dollar Tree
One person arrested after burglary at Dollar Tree
The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
LMPD searching for father accused of taking 2-year-old son after boy’s mother was shot, killed in Newburg double shooting
Virgil Stewart
DCSO: Man arrested after pursuit on Hwy 431