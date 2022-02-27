DCSO: Man arrested after pursuit on Hwy 431

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a vehicle failed to stop when a deputy attempted to pull them over.

According to a press release, a DCSO Deputy noticed a vehicle traveling in the 7500 block of US Highway 431. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop when he suspected the driver may have been under the influence.

DCSO says the car failed to stop and a pursuit began.

Deputies say they pursued the car to Highway 144 where KSP blocked the suspect’s lane. The suspect was then forced to stop.

According to the release, the suspect then began reversing his car at a high rate of speed, almost hitting a DCSO deputy.

Officials say the suspect then turned down a dead-end alley and was once again forced to stop.

That suspect was later identified as Virgil Stewart.

Virgil Stewart (Daviees County Detention Center)

Stewart got out of the car and began running away from the vehicle.

Officials say KSP and DCSO were able to quickly catch and arrest Stewart.

Officials also say a search incident to arrest produced suspected meth as well as suspected drug paraphernalia items.

Stewart was booked into Daviess County Detention Center and is facing several charges including reckless driving, fleeing police and trafficking in controlled substances.

