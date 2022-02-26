Tecumseh girls basketball makes history, wins first ever State Championship game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tecumseh girls basketball team won their first state championship title in school history Saturday morning.

The girls team punched their ticket to state last weekend as the Lady Braves won their semistate title in a 54-42 win.

They continued making history after facing Lafayette Central Catholic in Indianapolis in a 60-53 victory claiming the IHSAA Class 1A state crown.

Sophomore, Jenna Donohoo lead the Lady Braves in points with 29 while senior, Kaybree Oxley trailed right behind her with 19 points.

Donohoo also grabbed 13 rebounds with Oxley grabbing 11 of her own, giving both girls double-doubles in the championship game.

