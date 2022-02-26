Birthday Club
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Tecumseh girls basketball makes history, wins first ever State Championship game

By Aaron Hancock and Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tecumseh girls basketball team won their first state championship title in school history Saturday morning.

The girls team punched their ticket to state last weekend as the Lady Braves won their semistate title in a 54-42 win.

[Related Story: Tecumseh girls basketball aiming for first state title in school history]

They continued making history after facing Lafayette Central Catholic in Indianapolis in a 60-53 victory claiming the IHSAA Class 1A state crown.

Sophomore, Jenna Donohoo lead the Lady Braves in points with 29 while senior, Kaybree Oxley trailed right behind her with 19 points.

Donohoo also grabbed 13 rebounds with Oxley grabbing 11 of her own, giving both girls double-doubles in the championship game.

14 Sports will have more on this story later this evening.

