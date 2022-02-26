Owensboro woman from Ukraine reacts to invasion: ‘I just want people to pray for my country’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Iryna Stefaniv Tincher moved to the United States from Ukraine in 2006.

Since then, she’s lived in Owensboro, Kentucky with her husband and children, and currently works as a realtor.

When Russia invaded Tincher’s home country, she says since then she’s never felt this devastated in her life.

Tincher says she travels back to visit her home in Ukraine every six months and many of her friends still live there.

She actually just got back from her most recent visit last week.

Tincher says she told her friends the week before Russia invaded to go buy things like extra blankets and flashlights, and even take their money out of the banks.

She says she had a bad feeling that something like this was coming.

Since the attack, Tincher says she can’t sleep because she worries about her friends, family, and her country, and she knows this will be a tough fight.

“We are a small country with only 40 million population,” said Tincher. “Russia is three times bigger than us, and they are more equipped, and they have a stronger army, but one thing they don’t have is... they don’t have love to their land and love to their freedom like my people have.”

Tincher says Ukraine has always been a beautiful place full of hospitality.

While she’s experiencing the pain of her country right now, she’s thankful for the many people who have checked in on her.

“Even people I don’t really know say you don’t know me but I know you are Ukrainian and I’m gonna pray for your country and that’s one thing I really need,” said Tincher. “A lot of people are saying I’m going to pray for your family and friends. All my country is my family and I just want people to pray for my country.”

She says two of her friends that live in Ukraine are staying with family somewhere else so they can open their homes to women and children in need of shelter.

Tincher also says that kind of action embodies what it means to be Ukrainian, but she knows her country isn’t afraid to fight for what they care about.

“It’s a beautiful... it’s a very welcoming country,” said Tincher. “It’s a loving country and we are peaceful country. We want to have peace but we want our land and we want to have our freedom.”

Tincher says when she was coming back into the United States just last week, she left through an airport in the Western side of Ukraine, which is a 15 minute drive to Poland.

She did this in case if Russia decided to invade sooner, she would have a way to return to her home to Owensboro.

