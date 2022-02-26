Birthday Club
One person arrested after burglary at Dollar Tree

(MGN, Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to a burglary report early Saturday morning at Dollar Tree on Diamond Avenue.

Dispatch says the call came in as a commercial burglary around 6:12 a.m.

EPD says when they arrived they found a front window to the store had been shattered.

Officials believe the person used a shopping cart to break the glass and enter the store.

We are working to get more information on this story and will update it once we do.

