LOOK: Orphaned bear cubs rescued in Wisconsin

By Jade Flury and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) – Three orphaned bear cubs are now in good hands after being rescued by a Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Wisconsin.

The cubs were found last week by a group of researchers, WSAW reported. Researchers were using a radio collar to track a female bear for a project.

“This particular female had been a part of the study for a number of years, and there was some sort of complication, and unfortunately she passed away,” Mark Naniot, director of rehabilitation at Wild Instincts, said.

The late mama bear left three bear cubs behind. Without the help of Wild Instincts, a wildlife rehabilitation center, the bear cubs would most likely die.

“Of course, they would perish because they are not able to fend for themselves at this point, they can barely even walk,” Naniot said.

The cubs are bottle-fed by staff for now.

“Right now, they’re a little bit older, fortunately, so their eyes have just opened, and they’re doing every four-hour feedings so we don’t have to do anything around the clock,” Naniot said.

The bears weigh about four pounds and are living in an incubator.

Naniot said they try to minimize human contact with the cubs as much as possible.

“So the biggest thing is, they can imprint if you’re not careful because we are the caregivers … we’re giving them a bottle. They see us with a bottle and see us as the caregivers,” Naniot said.

In about two weeks, the cubs will learn how to eat other foods.

“So what we do is we have a couple of different isolated rooms, we teach them how to eat out of a dish as soon as they are a little bit more coordinated,” Naniot said.

After that, Naniot said it’s pretty much just giving the cubs food and leaving them alone. As the cubs grow, so will their enclosure.

“And then we have a couple outdoor enclosures that are very large, so we move them from smaller to bigger as we go,” he said.

The bear cubs are expected to be about 80 to 125 pounds before they are released.

“They adjust to the wild very well,” Naniot said. “The thing is, when we do release them, they already have all their fat reserves. For the most part, they almost stop eating completely, cause they already fattened up enough, and all they want to do is go into winter sleep.”

The bears are expected to be released into the wild after bear hunting season ends in October.

Copyright 2022 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

