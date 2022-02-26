Birthday Club
Forest Park girls basketball takes home first-ever state title
By Aaron Hancock and Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Forest Park girls basketball team won the IHSAA Class 2A state championship on Saturday.

Last week, the Rangers defeated University in a commanding 53-44 victory in the IHSAA Class 2A semistate game, officially punching their return ticket to the state finals.

The Lady Rangers are bringing home their first state championship title after defeating Frankton in a 52-44 victory.

Amber Tretter led Forest Park with 22 points, while Lydia Betz and Carley Begle trailed behind her with seven points apiece.

Tretter also managed to grab 17 rebounds, along with Betz who had two boards, and Begle with five rebounds of her own.

14 Sports will have more on this story later this evening.

