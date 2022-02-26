Explainer: A brief breakdown on the Ukraine-Russia conflict

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Russia began an assault on Ukraine.

14 News spoke with University of Evansville history professor James MacLeod to hear some of the context around the attacks.

He said the Ukraine-Russia conflict can be traced back to the end of the Cold War.

“Russia has declined a lot, at least it did in the short-term, after the break-up of the Soviet Union,” Professor MacLeod said. “I think the Russians, especially Vladimir Putin, has been looking for a way to effectively restore Russia’s place in the world.”

With the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Ukraine became its own sovereign democratic nation, no longer under Russian control.

In recent years, the nation has worked to become a member of NATO, a military alliance including many of Europe’s strongest nations, as well as the U.S.

This would mean NATO troops would be welcomed into Ukraine.

“Which would be right next to Russian borders,” MacLeod explained. “Which is something that Putin has made clear that he never wanted to see.”

With a desire to establish Russia as a world superpower and a perceived infringement on their borders, Russia’s aggression began in full on February 24.

MacLeod said their end goal isn’t entirely clear, but Putin has claimed that parts of Ukraine are full of people who want independence from the country.

He claimed to be liberating a region of Ukraine known as the Donbas.

“I think [the truth in that] depends who you talk to,” MacLeod said. “Ukraine is a country that has existed as an independent state since the end of the Cold War. It pre-existed the Soviet Union as well... Very much what has been happening in the last couple of weeks has been Putin using that as a pre-text.”

MacLeod said the historical context is inseparable from what could happen next.

“It’s an autocracy, a non-democratic state, that is seeking to overthrow a democratic state,” he said. “So all of us who value democracy, I think, should be worried.”

In any event, MacLeod said escalating violence in major, developed nations is never something to take lightly.

“This is the largest scale war in Europe since World War II,” he said.

Some experts have estimated tens of thousands of people could die in the coming weeks.

For now, MacLeod said Americans will have to wait and see how things progress to know how it will affect the U.S.

He said there will likely be some increased oil prices and stocks could dip, which is nothing compared to the human cost Ukraine is already experiencing.

The U.S. has already sent nearly 7,000 troops to Eastern Europe.

What happens next comes down to Russia’s decisions and how the fighting progresses.

