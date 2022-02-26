Big warm-up on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After what has been a pretty damp and dreary week, sunny and warmer weather is on the way!

Tonight will be partly cloudy as a weather system passes to our south. A stray shower may manage to reach the southern end of the Tri-State overnight, but most of us will stay dry. The remaining clouds will clear as we head into Sunday, and tomorrow will be mostly sunny.

Our temperatures topped out in the upper 30s to around 40° this afternoon. We will fall back through the 30s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 20s by the end of the night.

Tomorrow will be about 10° warmer than today with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s Sunday afternoon, but that is just the beginning of this warm-up!

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 50s Monday, upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday, and low to mid 60s the rest of the week! The whole first week of March looks about 10° warmer than average!

Our skies will stay mostly sunny Monday through Thursday, but clouds move back in on Friday, and rain chances return next Saturday as a cold front approaches our region from the west.

Despite the several days of dry weather ahead of us, river flooding will remain a problem throughout next week. Many roads near the Ohio River, like Waterworks in Evansville and Wolf Hills in Henderson, that are currently closed due to river flooding will likely remain closed for several more days.

