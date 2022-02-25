Warrick Parks Foundation holding 1st annual gala

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick Parks Foundation is hosting their very first annual gala this weekend.

The foundation will be hosting nearly 300 people at the Friedman Park Event Center.

Foundation leaders say there are nearly 65 auction baskets that are being raffled off.

All of those baskets and items were donated by numerous local businesses.

Those auction baskets will include everything from gift cards, jewelry, wine baskets and more.

“We have an amazing committee of nine women who came together and made them all, put them all together to make them look nice,” said Executive Director of Warrick Parks Foundation Laurel Meny. “They have been working. These are all volunteers that have served on this committee and that have worked to put these baskets together to get everything ready to host this event.”

Registration for the event is closed for this year, but they’re looking forward to growing the event next year.

Foundation leaders say they’ll also be honoring the late Howard Nevins, who they say is basically the brains behind the trails in Warrick County.

