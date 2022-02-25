Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: S.R. 64 to close again starting March 1

S.R. 64 in Francisco.
S.R. 64 in Francisco.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - After a nice break through the winter months, drivers in Francisco will one again have to get used to State Road 64 being shut down in both directions.

INDOT officials say beginning on or around Tuesday, March 1, contractors will resume the full closure for a complete removal and replacement of the pavement.

Officials say the project limits will be from Cross Street near Francisco Elementary School to the railroad crossing west of the school near the town limits.

Work is scheduled to last until the beginning of November depending upon weather conditions.

Local traffic will have access up to the points of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following U.S. 41, S.R. 168 and I-69.

[Previous: Drivers finding way around Francisco road closure blocked by semis]

Town officials say the unofficial detour is S.R. 64 to South on S. Cross St. to West on E. Maple St. to North on S. Division St., to W. Chestnut St., to South on S. 5th St., to the West on W. School St..

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NB 41 deadly crash
Officials identify woman killed in Hwy 41 crash near Toyota
Multi-vehicle wreck causes traffic to back up on northbound Twin Bridge.
Icy conditions lead to several closures, delays
ISP: One person dead after a single-vehicle wreck on SR 66 in Warrick Co.
ISP: One person dead after single-vehicle wreck on SR 66 in Warrick Co.
Elmer Demoss Jr.
Man sentenced in child molesting case
Log Inn in Haubstadt
Log Inn, Indiana’s oldest restaurant, listed for sale

Latest News

Deaconess Hospital looking to hire 1,000 new workers
Memorial for "McDonalds Lady"
“McDonald’s Lady” honored with new memorial
Dalton Keller.
ISP: Troopers seize hundreds of grams of pot, Evansville man arrested
Golden Heritage Days (File)
No more Golden Heritage Days in Princeton, unless someone can take over