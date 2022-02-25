Traffic Alert: S.R. 64 to close again starting March 1

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - After a nice break through the winter months, drivers in Francisco will one again have to get used to State Road 64 being shut down in both directions.

INDOT officials say beginning on or around Tuesday, March 1, contractors will resume the full closure for a complete removal and replacement of the pavement.

Officials say the project limits will be from Cross Street near Francisco Elementary School to the railroad crossing west of the school near the town limits.

Work is scheduled to last until the beginning of November depending upon weather conditions.

Local traffic will have access up to the points of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following U.S. 41, S.R. 168 and I-69.

[Previous: Drivers finding way around Francisco road closure blocked by semis]

Town officials say the unofficial detour is S.R. 64 to South on S. Cross St. to West on E. Maple St. to North on S. Division St., to W. Chestnut St., to South on S. 5th St., to the West on W. School St..

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.