‘That’s my boy’: Chandler woman opens up about son’s overdose death

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News Exclusive follow up on two people indicted by a federal grand jury in connection to a drug overdose death in the Tri-State.

19-year old Trestin Fox died in October. 14 News is now hearing from his mother, Cristy.

“He was quiet and happy,” said Cristy, remembering her son for all the things he was growing up.

“He was a good kid, and he wanted to help people,” she said.

But some things about Tristen started to change when he got older, and a drug addiction started taking over.

“He became more withdrawn from me,” said Cristy. “There were times that I was scared for him, I’ll put it that way.”

On October 17, Cristy’s fears became real when she got a call that Trestin died from a drug overdose. In her heart, she says she could feel it coming.

“I believe perhaps God was preparing me for that,” she said. “For all of the times I thought I would get that call.”

Destinee Vargason and Seth Stout of Morganfield were indicted this month and are facing charges of distributing fentanyl, causing death.

When she sees their faces, Cristy says she relives the nightmare all over again.

“These people that were indicted, their picture is on there, their names are on there,” said Cristy. “They’re still here. But when it says ‘death of’ and it says his name, all I can think is that’s mine. That’s my boy.”

Cristy says family, friends, doctors and counselors offered Trestin help.

“He kept saying, ‘I can do this, I’ll do it on my own,’ but that didn’t happen,” she said.

Trestin was facing internal battles that fueled his addiction. Cristy says more focus is needed on mental health.

“When they get to these dark places, they’re wanting this escape,” said Cristy. “Which takes them places, getting things they don’t need, from people they don’t need to get it from, which has ultimately now led to this.”

Cristy has kept Christmas gifts meant for Trestin a month after he died.

“Even though it happened in October, I still took some of the shirts I got him and put them in Christmas bags that he’ll never get to open,” she said.

Now, Cristy wants to be Trestin’s voice for those struggling with addiction.

“He wanted to be someone people could talk to, and what he can’t do now, I want to be able to do for him,” she said.

She has a message for those with loved ones who are struggling.

“Don’t give up, and don’t let them give up.”

Destinee Vargason and Seth Stout are both due back in court next month.

