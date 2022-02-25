Teen girl charged in theft of several guns in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Detectives from the Owensboro Police Department have charged a 16-year-old girl with nine counts of Theft of a Firearm and one count of Theft from a Building over $1,000.

Police say at total of nine guns were stolen, including one recovered during a shooting January 22.

[Previous: Owensboro Police Department investigating shooting; one juvenile injured]

During that shooting, police say a teenage boy was shot and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

He was found in the 3900 block of Carpenter Drive.

Detectives continue to investigate these cases. Anyone with information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

