Tecumseh power forward Kaybree Oxley earns Week 7 POTW crown

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tecumseh power forward Kaybree Oxley was voted as the Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 3,288 votes.

Oxley scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Braves last Saturday, leading her team to a 54-42 victory over Waldron in the Class 1A semistate title game.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Tecumseh vs. Waldron]

The Lady Braves (19-8) will head to Indianapolis this weekend to compete against Lafayette Central Catholic (24-4) in the state finals.

Saturday’s tip-off is slated for 9:30 a.m. CST.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.