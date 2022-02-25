Tecumseh girls basketball aiming for first state title in school history

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tecumseh girls basketball team punched its ticket to the state championship last weekend, securing the IHSAA Class 1A semistate crown over No. 1 Waldron in a 54-42 victory.

For the first time ever, the Lady Braves have won a regional and semistate title, which means the program is taking its very first trip to Indianapolis on Saturday, and the team is looking to continue to make history.

“If the girls go in and we do what we’ve done all year - execute, take care of the basketball,” Tecumseh head coach Adam Lubbehusen said. “You know, we talk about it - if you’re not nervous, you’re probably not ready. I’m nervous, the girls are nervous. The kids are ready. But not only the kids, but the community’s ready to go to Indy this weekend and back the Braves.”

“I’ve never gotten a blue medal, so it’s definitely a different experience,” Tecumseh senior Kaybree Oxley said. “And for it being basketball too, nobody’s ever done it.”

“Our main goal is to climb the ladder and cut down some nets, so we got to really stay focused,” Tecumseh sophomore Jenna Donohoo said. “It would be such a cool experience to be able to be the first team in Tecumseh girls basketball to bring home the blue.”

Tecumseh (19-8) will head to state to play Lafayette Central Catholic (24-4) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Tip off is set for 9:30 a.m. CST.

