MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Due to leak MCWD#3 is issuing a boil water advisory affective immediately for areas:

From 816 Front Street (Hwy 70 West) to 3860 Hwy 70 West, Central City and all side roads in between.

Muhlenberg County Water officials say they will send out updates.

