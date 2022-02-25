Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Police: 2 people arrested after officers find 180 suspected fentanyl-laced pills

Left: Madison Duncan. Right: Jacorion Murray.
Left: Madison Duncan. Right: Jacorion Murray.(Hopkins County Jail.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville officers arrested two people after they say they found a large amount of drugs and a gun.

Officers say through investigating, they got a search warrant for a home in the 1800 block of Old Morganfield Road.

During the search, they say they found about 180 suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills and an AK-74 style rifle in a dresser drawer.

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Madison Duncan on trafficking in a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a minor charges.

23-year-old Jacorion Murray was also arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NB 41 deadly crash
Officials identify woman killed in Hwy 41 crash near Toyota
Multi-vehicle wreck causes traffic to back up on northbound Twin Bridge.
Icy conditions lead to several closures, delays
Log Inn in Haubstadt
Log Inn, Indiana’s oldest restaurant, listed for sale
Elmer Demoss Jr.
Man sentenced in child molesting case
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Latest News

Trenton Duncan.
Evansville man charged in connection to overdose death from 2020
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
Deadly wreck in Warrick County.
ISP: One person dead after single-vehicle wreck on SR 66 in Warrick Co.
Area woman creates nonprofit focused on family support & youth outreach.
Area woman creates nonprofit focused on family support & youth outreach