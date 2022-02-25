Police: 2 people arrested after officers find 180 suspected fentanyl-laced pills

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville officers arrested two people after they say they found a large amount of drugs and a gun.

Officers say through investigating, they got a search warrant for a home in the 1800 block of Old Morganfield Road.

During the search, they say they found about 180 suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills and an AK-74 style rifle in a dresser drawer.

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Madison Duncan on trafficking in a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a minor charges.

23-year-old Jacorion Murray was also arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

