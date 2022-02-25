Pike Co. business parent company getting out of coal industry
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The parent company of a Pike County utility company says it plans to be out of the coal industry by 2025.
The AES Corporation made the announcement in a release Thursday.
AES, which has a location in Petersburg, had originally planned to reduce it’s coal to under 10-percent over the next three years. As part of that accelerated process, the company says it expects to receive $1 billion in asset sale proceeds.
Thursday’s release didn’t mention how this change will impact the jobs of current AES employees.
