Pike Co. business parent company getting out of coal industry

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The parent company of a Pike County utility company says it plans to be out of the coal industry by 2025.

The AES Corporation made the announcement in a release Thursday.

AES, which has a location in Petersburg, had originally planned to reduce it’s coal to under 10-percent over the next three years. As part of that accelerated process, the company says it expects to receive $1 billion in asset sale proceeds.

Thursday’s release didn’t mention how this change will impact the jobs of current AES employees.

