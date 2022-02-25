Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Pike Co. business parent company getting out of coal industry

By Jeff Smith
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The parent company of a Pike County utility company says it plans to be out of the coal industry by 2025.

The AES Corporation made the announcement in a release Thursday.

AES, which has a location in Petersburg, had originally planned to reduce it’s coal to under 10-percent over the next three years. As part of that accelerated process, the company says it expects to receive $1 billion in asset sale proceeds.

Thursday’s release didn’t mention how this change will impact the jobs of current AES employees.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NB 41 deadly crash
Officials identify woman killed in Hwy 41 crash near Toyota
ISP: One person dead after a single-vehicle wreck on SR 66 in Warrick Co.
Name released of driver killed in Warrick Co. crash
Multi-vehicle wreck causes traffic to back up on northbound Twin Bridge.
Icy conditions lead to several closures, delays
Elmer Demoss Jr.
Man sentenced in child molesting case
Trenton Duncan.
Evansville man charged in connection to overdose death from 2020

Latest News

Golden Ticket Cinemas
Madisonville 8 movie theater now reopened
Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl
8 arrested on organized crime charges in Muhlenberg Co.
Joseph McIntosh
Organized crime arrests in Muhlenberg Co.
ISP: Troopers seize hundreds of grams of pot, Evansville man arrested
ISP: Troopers seize hundreds of grams of pot, Evansville man arrested