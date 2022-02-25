Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Pets can boost your brain power, study shows

Your pet might be helping your mind stay sharp, a new study says.
Your pet might be helping your mind stay sharp, a new study says.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - All dog people, cat people, or even if you’ve got a ferret, a fish or a red-eyed crocodile skink, you’re in luck.

Having a pet bestie could boost your brain power, CNN reported.

A new study shows it could delay memory loss and other kinds of cognitive decline, especially verbal memory, like memorizing a list of words. For example, remembering all the crazy nicknames you come up with for your pet.

Now, you can’t just get a fish and think you’ll be like Russell Crowe in “A Beautiful Mind.” The study’s authors say you’ve got to have a pet pal for five years or more.

The big question of course is, why does having a pet help?

The study provides no clear answer, but previous studies have shown the negative impact of stress on the brain. And pets can help you cut back on stress, even when cleaning up after them.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NB 41 deadly crash
Officials identify woman killed in Hwy 41 crash near Toyota
Multi-vehicle wreck causes traffic to back up on northbound Twin Bridge.
Icy conditions lead to several closures, delays
ISP: One person dead after a single-vehicle wreck on SR 66 in Warrick Co.
ISP: One person dead after single-vehicle wreck on SR 66 in Warrick Co.
Elmer Demoss Jr.
Man sentenced in child molesting case
Log Inn in Haubstadt
Log Inn, Indiana’s oldest restaurant, listed for sale

Latest News

A car drove into outdoor diners at the Call Me Gaby restaurant in South Beach.
1 dead, 6 injured when car crashes into outdoor diners in Miami Beach
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Dalton Keller.
ISP: Troopers seize hundreds of grams of pot, Evansville man arrested
Golden Heritage Days (File)
No more Golden Heritage Days in Princeton, unless someone can take over