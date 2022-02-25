No more Golden Heritage Days in Princeton, unless someone can take over

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Executive Director of the Gibson County Chamber of Commerce says they will no longer hold the Golden Heritage Days Festival, but they are still hoping someone might come forward to take it over.

The annual event on the courthouse square has been held at the end of September for the last four decades.

Patty Vanoven sent this statement:

This Gibson County Golden Heritage Days Festival has been a staple in our community for the past 40 years. The Chamber has been very thankful to have spearheaded this incredible community event since 2006. Heritage Days could not have been such a success throughout the years without the dedication of our vendors, members, board and the community.

2022 ushers in a time of focusing on events that align with the implementation of the Chamber’s newly adopted strategic plan. Keeping in line with this we have actively sought out an entity to assume responsibility of the Golden Heritage Days Festival. Unfortunately, after an exhaustive search we were unable to locate any individuals or organizations who would like to assume this role. As a result, this will be an inactive event for GCCOC effective immediately. We will retain all assets for Heritage Days in hopes that someone or some organization might step forward in the future to make this event their own. If you are interested or know of anyone, please contact the Gibson County Chamber of Commerce.

