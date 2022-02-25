Mostly cloudy and chilly Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Although most of the precipitation is gone, we have had some lingering mist, freezing drizzle and flurries overnight and into early this morning, so you may have to clear a thin layer of ice or a few snowflakes off your car before heading out.

Today will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. We are starting the day with temperatures in the low 30s and wind chills in the low 20s. With little to no sunshine and a cold wind from the northwest at around 7 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph, those temperatures will not budge much throughout the day. We will only climb into the mid 30s this afternoon with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s.

Overnight, the clouds will slowly start to break up as our temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s. The wind will die down some this evening and into the overnight hours, so the wind chill will not be as much of a factor, only making it feel a couple degrees colder than it actually is.

Although a few clouds will still be hanging around on Saturday, plenty of sunshine will manage to break through! That will help our temperatures climb into the low 40s Saturday afternoon. There is a very slight chance of a few showers Saturday night, mainly in Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties, but those showers will most likely stay south of the Tri-State.

Next week will be mostly sunny and warmer! Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s Sunday, low 50s Monday, mid 50s Tuesday, and upper 50s to low 60s Wednesday!

