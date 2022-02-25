Birthday Club
“McDonald’s Lady” honored with new memorial

By Declan Loftus and Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A longtime Evansville McDonald’s employee was honored during a ceremony Friday.

The late Loraine Maurer worked for McDonald’s for 45 years. She most recently worked behind the counter at the Green River and Lynch location.

Maurer passed away last Feb. at the age of 98.

Her granddaughter tells us the ceremony is a testament to her legacy she left.

“She just loved people,” Maurer’s granddaughter, Tiffany Davidson said. “She just loved what she did. She was the epitome of hard work. She just never stopped, and I think it’s what kept her going as long as it did. And it kept her young.”

Owner/Operator, Katie Kenworthy, says she was blessed to have a great relationship with Maurer.

“She became part of my heart because she had such pride for what she did,” Kenworthy says. “And when you’re an owner of a business, it’s that pride that you look for in your employees. The amazing thing about putting that plaque up is that she will always be here. She will always be behind that counter.”

A permanent memorial now hangs at the front counter in honor of Maurer.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke also made an official proclamation, making Feb. 25 “Loraine ‘The McDonald’s Lady’ Maurer Day” in the city of Evansville.

Memorial for "McDonalds Lady"
Memorial for "McDonalds Lady"(McDonalds)

