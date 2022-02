MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A movie theater in Hopkins County is back open after being closed for more than a month.

In early January, AMC Classic Madisonville 8 closed down.

Friday, the theater reopened as Golden Ticket Cinemas.

The theater has about eight screens and the first movies began playing around 4 p.m.

