Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Key inflation gauge hit 6.1% in January, highest since 1982

America is facing decades-high inflation. (Source: Senate TV/CNN/Pool)
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.1% in January compared with a year ago, the latest evidence that Americans are enduring sharp price increases that will likely worsen after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The figure reported Friday by the Commerce Department was the largest year-over-year rise since 1982.

Robust consumer spending has combined with widespread product and worker shortages to create the highest inflation in four decades — a heavy burden for U.S. households, especially lower-income families faced with elevated costs for food, fuel and rent.

At the same time, consumers as a whole largely shrugged off the higher prices last month and boosted their spending 2.1% from December to January, Friday’s report said, an encouraging sign for the economy and the job market. That was a sharp improvement from December, when spending fell. Americans across the income scale have been receiving pay raises and have amassed more savings than they had before the pandemic struck two years ago. That expanded pool of savings provides fuel for future spending.

Inflation, though, is expected to remain high and perhaps accelerate in the coming months, especially with Russia’s invasion likely disrupting oil and gas exports. The costs of other commodities that are produced in Ukraine, such as wheat and aluminum, are rising, too.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would do “everything I can” to keep gas prices in check. Biden did not spell out details, though he mentioned the possibility of releasing more oil from the nation’s strategic reserves. He also warned that oil and gas companies “should not exploit this moment” by raising prices at the pump.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NB 41 deadly crash
Officials identify woman killed in Hwy 41 crash near Toyota
Multi-vehicle wreck causes traffic to back up on northbound Twin Bridge.
Icy conditions lead to several closures, delays
Log Inn in Haubstadt
Log Inn, Indiana’s oldest restaurant, listed for sale
Elmer Demoss Jr.
Man sentenced in child molesting case
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Latest News

Officials say a woman jumped from a third-floor apartment with her baby her in hands, saving...
Mother jumps with baby from fatal 3-story apartment fire
Ketanji Brown Jackson will be selected for the Supreme Court, sources report.
AP: Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
People gather in NYC's Times Square to protest Russian invasion of Ukraine.(Source: WABC, CNN)
World leaders fine-tune punitive measures against Russia
A Russian airfield was targeted by Ukrainian forces, geolocated social media video and images...
Russian airfield targeted by Ukraine forces
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Russian military says it takes strategic airport near Kyiv; says it’s ready to send delegation to talk with Ukraine