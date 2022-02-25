Birthday Club
ISP: Troopers seize hundreds of grams of pot, Evansville man arrested

Dalton Keller.
Dalton Keller.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic stop in Evansville led to the discovery of a large amount of pot and thousands of dollars, along with the arrest of a 23-year-old.

Officials say they pulled over Dalton Keller Thursday night on Wabash Avenue for failing to signal properly.

While speaking with Keller, Indiana State Police say troopers saw a bag of marijuana in the car.

They say they searched him and found $840 in his pocket.

Troopers removed the bag and say they it contained 122 grams of pot.

Authorities say they continued their investigation and searched his home on West Virginia Street.

Troopers say inside they found a gun, over 4,000 grams of Blazzed Cannabis Infused Bites, about 448 grams of marijuana, 15 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and over $14,000 in cash.

Keller is facing several drug-related charges.

