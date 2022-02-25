ISP: One person dead after single-vehicle wreck on SR 66 in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Warrick County Friday morning.

They say that happened on eastbound SR 66 at Darlington Road.

That’s near Kaiser Aluminum.

Our crew tells us that traffic is moving in the area, but to be cautious with first responders on the side of the road.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

WARRICK:



The scene here on SR66 this is just before Kaiser Aluminum.



Officials tell us this is a single vehicle accident & one person is dead.



Traffic is moving but just be cautious in this area with all of the first responders on the side of the road.



Updates on @14News pic.twitter.com/it6YLlZ8TW — Jessica Costello (@Jessica14News) February 25, 2022

