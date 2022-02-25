Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

ISP: One person dead after single-vehicle wreck on SR 66 in Warrick Co.

ISP: Authorities responding to deadly crash in Warrick Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Warrick County Friday morning.

They say that happened on eastbound SR 66 at Darlington Road.

That’s near Kaiser Aluminum.

Our crew tells us that traffic is moving in the area, but to be cautious with first responders on the side of the road.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NB 41 deadly crash
Officials identify woman killed in Hwy 41 crash near Toyota
Multi-vehicle wreck causes traffic to back up on northbound Twin Bridge.
Icy conditions lead to several closures, delays
Log Inn in Haubstadt
Log Inn, Indiana’s oldest restaurant, listed for sale
Elmer Demoss Jr.
Man sentenced in child molesting case
Afternoon Rain

Latest News

Area woman creates nonprofit focused on family support & youth outreach.
Area woman creates nonprofit focused on family support & youth outreach
Accident in Henderson snaps telephone pole on S. Green St.
Dawson Springs church hosting pancake breakfast Sat.
Warrick Parks Foundation holding 1st annual gala.
Warrick Parks Foundation holding 1st annual gala