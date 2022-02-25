Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

How to support Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Oksana Markarova, Ukranian Ambassador to the U.S., pushes back against Russian assertion that it's a 'military operation.' (Source: CNN)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - As the world watches the terror in Ukraine unfold, many people are wondering how they can assist in relief efforts.

During an interview with CNN, Oksana Makarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., asked for financial and humanitarian assistance from other nations.

Several organizations providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine are asking for assistance and donations, according to NPR and Fortune.

A non-exhaustive list include:

The Federal Trade Commission reminds Americans to research charities before donating to verify it isn’t a scam. They recommend making the donation by credit card or check and to keep record of all your donations.

Another way to show support is to be wary of what you share on social media. The Associated Press reported disinformation about the Russian invasion is spiking, and it can be difficult to discern what information online is confirmed.

It is important to be skeptical of photos and videos you see on Facebook and to double-check the information is coming from a reputable source, such as major U.S. news outlets, many of whom are relying on Ukrainian sources and details from American intelligence.

Lastly, simply showing support online through Facebook posts and tweet can help show a united community behind Ukraine.

“Everyone should not only stand together with us, with supportive statements, which we value a lot, but also act together,” Makarova said in the interview.

The U.S. worries Ukraine's capital could fall in days. (CNN, POOL, RUSSIA 24, FACEBOOK, UKRAINE PRESIDENT, CHRISTOPHER MILLER VIA GOV ADVISER, FROM TELEGRAM)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NB 41 deadly crash
Officials identify woman killed in Hwy 41 crash near Toyota
ISP: One person dead after a single-vehicle wreck on SR 66 in Warrick Co.
Name released of driver killed in Warrick Co. crash
Multi-vehicle wreck causes traffic to back up on northbound Twin Bridge.
Icy conditions lead to several closures, delays
Elmer Demoss Jr.
Man sentenced in child molesting case
Trenton Duncan.
Evansville man charged in connection to overdose death from 2020

Latest News

FILE - Chairman Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., speaks as U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Joseph...
Inhofe’s resignation shakes up GOP politics in Oklahoma
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video alongside other officials in Kyiv, pledging to...
Ukraine president posts Facebook video from Kyiv, pledges to defend against Russia
Federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after being announced as President Joe...
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson, first Black woman, to Supreme Court
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video alongside other officials in Kyiv, pledging to...
Zelenskyy posts video from Kyiv pledging to defend Ukraine
People run to take shelter while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv,...
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv