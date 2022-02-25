Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Gender-affirming care can benefit mental health, study says

FILE - Earlier studies have shown transgender youth have high rates of anxiety, depression,...
FILE - Earlier studies have shown transgender youth have high rates of anxiety, depression, self-harm, eating disorders and suicide.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study found transgender or nonbinary youths suffer fewer mental health problems during their first year of gender-affirming treatment, authors said.

It found adolescents and young adults treated with puberty blockers or gender-affirming hormones had 60 percent lower odds of moderate or severe depression and 73 percent lower risk of committing suicide.

The research involved 104 transgender or nonbinary youth, making it one of the larger studies to examine the impact of gender-affirming treatment on youth.

The study participants were between the ages of 13 and 20.

Earlier studies have shown transgender youth have high rates of anxiety, depression, self-harm, eating disorders and suicide.

The study was published Friday in JAMA Network Open.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NB 41 deadly crash
Officials identify woman killed in Hwy 41 crash near Toyota
Multi-vehicle wreck causes traffic to back up on northbound Twin Bridge.
Icy conditions lead to several closures, delays
ISP: One person dead after a single-vehicle wreck on SR 66 in Warrick Co.
ISP: One person dead after single-vehicle wreck on SR 66 in Warrick Co.
Elmer Demoss Jr.
Man sentenced in child molesting case
Log Inn in Haubstadt
Log Inn, Indiana’s oldest restaurant, listed for sale

Latest News

A car drove into outdoor diners at the Call Me Gaby restaurant in South Beach.
1 dead, 6 injured when car crashes into outdoor diners in Miami Beach
Your pet might be helping your mind stay sharp, a new study says.
Pets can boost your brain power, study shows
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Dalton Keller.
ISP: Troopers seize hundreds of grams of pot, Evansville man arrested
Golden Heritage Days (File)
No more Golden Heritage Days in Princeton, unless someone can take over