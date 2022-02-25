Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines 2/25
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WFIE) - Residents of Kyiv once again woke up to air raid sirens this morning as Russia continues to invade Ukraine. Explosions could be heard in the city just before dawn.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and its allies are hitting Russia with harsh sanctions. While addressing the nation on the latest batch of sanctions, President Biden called the attack on Ukraine “pre-meditated” and “unjustified.”

We’re shining a light on Black History Month this morning. We’ll introduce you to one woman who wears many hats and every single one of them is for other people.

A huge fire in Illinois destroyed a building in White County. We’ll be checking in with officials this morning.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Area woman creates nonprofit focused on family support & youth outreach.
Warrick Parks Foundation holding 1st annual gala.
