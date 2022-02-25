Evansville woman expresses worry for family in Ukraine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early Thursday morning, Russia launched an invasion into Ukraine.

Now, people with Ukrainian ties are rushing to learn about the safety of their loved ones in Ukraine.

Dasha Hinds was born and raised in Ukraine, before moving to the U.S. in 2003.

Her mother and several extended family members still live in Ukraine, about 37 miles from the Russian border.

“It’s sad what’s going on there,” Hinds said. “It’s sad because of family and friends that live there and I wish it never happened. Russia and Ukraine are like family. Especially my city, it’s on the border. We go back and forth, people work in Russia and come back home to Ukraine or vice versa.”

Hinds says she knew things were getting hostile between the two countries over the past few months, but is having a hard time accepting what is happening because of her relationships back home.

“I have friends and family who live in Russia so it’s sad that it’s come to that,” Hinds said.

A lot has changed between the two countries since Hinds moved to America, but she remembers Ukraine fondly.

“It’s a beautiful country. It’s my home. It means a lot to me and I wish it was a peaceful time and everyone could go and visit,” Hinds said.

Now, it appears the two countries she remembers fondly are heading towards war.

Earlier Wednesday, President Biden announced new sanctions against Russia due to their invasion.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.