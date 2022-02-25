Birthday Club
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Evansville teen diagnosed with rare disease

15-year search for answers
Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins and Jordan Yaney
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday is Rare Disease Day, bringing awareness to the more than 300 million people worldwide who live with a rare disease. One Memorial High School junior just recently got diagnosed with a rare disease, but isn’t letting that hold her back.

Lei Lei Blair was adopted from China when she was two years old, but it took 15 years before she was diagnosed with Wiedemann-Steiner syndrome.

It’s a rare disease with only a few hundred documented cases worldwide. It’s an intellectual disability that also causes growth delay, but that hasn’t stopped Blair.

Last year, she joined the cheer team at Memorial, and has found a passion for cheering, as well as great friends in her teammates.

“They just fulfill my heart and they know everything about me. They just make me jump to be joyful and happy and I’m glad to be a part of what I love,” Blair said.

Tonight is the last regular season home game for Memorial, and Blair will be on the sidelines with her teammates cheering on the Tigers.

Owensboro woman from Ukraine reacts to invasion: ‘I just want people to pray for my country’
Community collaboration launches conversation about resiliency in children
Owensboro woman from Ukraine reacts to invasion: ‘I just want people to pray for my country’
Police: 2 people arrested after officers find 180 suspected fentanyl-laced pills
National charities helping rebuild in Western Kentucky
