Evansville teen diagnosed with rare disease

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday is Rare Disease Day, bringing awareness to the more than 300 million people worldwide who live with a rare disease. One Memorial High School junior just recently got diagnosed with a rare disease, but isn’t letting that hold her back.

Lei Lei Blair was adopted from China when she was two years old, but it took 15 years before she was diagnosed with Wiedemann-Steiner syndrome.

It’s a rare disease with only a few hundred documented cases worldwide. It’s an intellectual disability that also causes growth delay, but that hasn’t stopped Blair.

Last year, she joined the cheer team at Memorial, and has found a passion for cheering, as well as great friends in her teammates.

“They just fulfill my heart and they know everything about me. They just make me jump to be joyful and happy and I’m glad to be a part of what I love,” Blair said.

Tonight is the last regular season home game for Memorial, and Blair will be on the sidelines with her teammates cheering on the Tigers.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.